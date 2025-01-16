John Cena all set to win major upcoming WWE match, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

With John Cena back in WWE for his final run, fans are left wondering what his plans are for the year. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the Doctor of Thuganomics could be looking for a major win in an upcoming match to set things in motion.

The Royal Rumble this year is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded matches in history, considering names like CM Punk and Roman Reigns are already confirmed to be involved. John Cena has also made it clear that he has the world title in his sights, and fans could be seeing one last title run from him before he hangs up his boots.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, legendary journalist Bill Apter first picked Drew McIntyre as a possible winner of the Royal Rumble Men's match.

"Oh my goodness. I know he has been up and down and up and down, but it might be Drew McIntyre. He is still to me the hottest heel in that company." [2:22 onwards]

He later changed his answer and stated:

"Actually, I am gonna change my pick. I am gonna change my pick. It's gonna be John Cena." [3:30 onwards]

WWE veteran commented on John Cena's recent promo segment

While John Cena had quite an engaging promo segment on RAW's first Netflix episode, Tommy Dreamer thinks he did not achieve the desired effect.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran stated:

"John Cena took you on - he even said 'Never say never. I'm gonna need a miracle because here's why. I haven't won a match in how long. The only way I could do it would be if I went and won the Royal Rumble.' Listen to how those people reacted. He was doing it, like, 'There is no way I would even do it.' The people are willing to see it happen. He took you on this emotional ride where you're like, 'Yeah, John. You can do it,'" Tommy Dreamer said. [From 18:51 to 19:28]

It remains to be seen what John Cena plans to do next in WWE.

