John Cena shares heartwarming message in memory of Bray Wyatt

Becoming Immortal is an incredible documentary that WWE recently released, remembering the late great Bray Wyatt. It is a must-watch for everyone in the WWE Universe and features several superstars who worked closely with Wyatt, all of whom had only words of praise.

One of these superstars just so happens to be future Hall of Famer, John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation had nothing but good things to say about The Eater of Worlds, and recently he shared a heartwarming message in his memory.

Taking to X, Cena shared a clip from Becoming Immortal. During the clip, Cena reflected on his experience during the Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Remembering Wyatt in his message, he commended the late superstar for his passion, applauded his creativity, and acknowledged just how truly incredible he was.

Cena had the opportunity to work with Bray Wyatt on several occasions. The stars had numerous clashes at house shows, and on tours, but their most notable matches came at WrestleMania. The Firefly Fun House was the most recent and most memorable, but they also met in the ring 10 years ago at WrestleMania 30.

Now, 10 years on, Cena has nothing but fond memories and praise for Wyatt. As Cena mentioned, his creativity as a WWE Superstar and his skill to back it up were beyond measure. It is unquestionable that similar to John Cena, Wyatt is destined to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Undertaker believes that Bray Wyatt should have been the one to end his "Streak"

John Cena wasn't the only legendary WWE Superstar who had tremendous respect for Bray Wyatt. Another legend who has nothing but great things to say about Wyatt is The Undertaker. The Deadman and The Eater of Worlds had many similarities, particularly in the mystical elements of their characters, creating a unique bond between them.

Recently, Taker spoke about Wyatt on his Patreon page, analyzing his entire career. While discussing the same, he dropped a huge bomb. He revealed that he wished Wyatt had been the one to end his legendary WrestleMania "Streak". This was certainly high praise from one of the greatest of all time.

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, was a remarkable individual and was exceptional both in the ring and outside it. He achieved remarkable success as a WWE Superstar, accomplishing feats that few can match, and was an exceptional talent, through and through.

