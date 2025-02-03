John Cena shares cryptic message after failing to win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble featured John Cena's final in-ring performance at the annual event. He became the runner-up in the titular contest.

Post-show, the 16-time World Champion declared his entry in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the eponymous premium live event on March 1st. He claimed that whoever was to qualify for the Chamber in the coming weeks could slander his name all they want, but it was time to do what needed to be done and win his 17th world title.

A section of fans ascertained that the Rumble loss gave an edge to the former WWE Champion. Taking to X/Twitter earlier today, John Cena shared a cryptic message about changing things by facing them:

"We cannot change everything we face. But nothing will change until we face it," Cena wrote.

There still are heavy rumors that The Cenation Leader is earmarked for a world title match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and it is going to be against the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes finally comments on a possible WWE Title defense against John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble show, Cody Rhodes was interviewed by Theonemona. He was asked about a potential match against John Cena on the grand stage in Las Vegas this year.

The American Nightmare had been vocal in the past about wanting to step into the ring against The Cenation Leader. However, he clarified that he is not too keen about facing his idol at WrestleMania 41 because that would mean he has to defeat the latter:

"I don't love, 'This is it' [of John's career] and I know it is, I know he means it when he says it. But I wanna watch like a fan and I almost dread the idea of what [Cena vs. Rhodes] that would look like because when you're up against John now, you're tasked to beat John Cena in his final run and that's why I'm not raising my hand to be in that spot," he said. [From 13:57 to 14:20]

It remains to be seen if John Cena gets to walk into his final WrestleMania as a contender for the WWE Championship, a belt that was synonymous with him at one point.

