John Cena shares a cryptic post about CM Punk

John Cena is at it once again. The 16-time World Champion took to Instagram to post a picture of none other than CM Punk.

This comes after a highly tense episode of SmackDown at The BOK Center in Tusla, where Cena referenced the likes of Ric Flair, Dean Ambrose, and CM Punk during his promo.

In an uncut war of words, Cena told Reigns that the Head of the Table was a byproduct of the system and despite repeated pushes, Roman is still a failure. Cena declared that he would take the WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam, jump the barricades, and head for the exit at Allegiant Stadium.

In the process, Cena mentioned that he might even kiss goodbye to the fallen champ. CM Punk did just that when he beat John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank ten years ago.

On Instagram, John Cena posted a picture of the exact moment when CM Punk blew a kiss to Vince McMahon. Punk had won the WWE Championship from John Cena at the main event of Money in the Bank in front of a thunderous home crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

CM Punk responds to John Cena promo

CM Punk recently posted an Instagram story of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series after the promo battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns. The parallel drawn here is that Voldemort is referred to as "He who must not be named" which is often the case with CM Punk in WWE as well.

Story posted on CM punk's Instagram

These Easter eggs have the entire wrestling business captivated as to the timing of CM Punk's return to wrestling. On the WWE side of things, the excitement is at a fever pitch for SummerSlam, with the card already stacking up.

The matches announced for Summerslam so far are:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Usos vs. Dominik and Rey Mysterio

US Champions Sheamus vs. Damien Priest

Seth Rollins vs. Edge

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

CM Punk has recently been training and received praise for his in-ring work. Check ou the video below, where Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and Jose G break it all down:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Edited by Arjun