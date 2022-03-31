John Cena shares honest thoughts on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania 38

WWE veteran John Cena had major praise for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their WrestleMania 38 match.

Reigns and Lesnar are scheduled to face off in a "Winner Takes All Title Unification" match at WrestleMania 38. The winner of the bout will walk out of the mega event with both top titles on his shoulder.

WWE legend John Cena recently spoke with Forbes and shared his honest thoughts on Reigns and Lesnar. He showered praise on the latter for his recent display of character depth. Check out Cena's comments below:

"He totally can do it all, he’s not just a strong guy, and an agile guy, he has such depth of character. And the fact that he was holding in these promos for so long and unleashing them now—truthfully, it shows how good, and how patient and how smart he is."

The 16-time champion also acknowledged Reigns' growth as a character on WWE TV over the past two years or so:

“And Roman has grown so much from that match we saw years ago. And now it is truly a coin-flip. These are two of the best guys, at their peak, fighting for the most important prize with narrative and story behind it. And each one truly believes in themselves and their own truth," Cena said.

John Cena has feuded with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the past

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have feuded on WWE TV on various occasions in the past. Lesnar won their 2003 feud for the WWE title. When Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, he immediately targeted Cena on RAW.

This time around, it was Cena who put Lesnar down. The duo's most notable match was at SummerSlam 2014, where The Beast Incarnate squashed the 16-time world champion in a display of raw power and dominance.

Cena has feuded with Roman Reigns on two occasions. Their 2017 feud culminated in a dream match at No Mercy, where Reigns was victorious. Last year, the latter defeated Cena again in a Universal title match at SummerSlam.

Do you agree with Cena's assessment of WWE's top two Superstars? Are you looking forward to Reigns-Lesnar III at WrestleMania?

