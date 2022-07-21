John Cena shares photo of top AEW star

WWE legend John Cena has shared AEW star Claudio Castagnoli's picture on his official Instagram handle.

Former United States Champion Cesaro now works for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling and goes by the moniker of Claudio Castagnoli. He is dubbed by many as one of the finest workers in the business today.

Multi-time WWE Champion John Cena recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Swiss star. Check out the image below:

John Cena and Claudio Castagnoli aren't exactly strangers

John Cena and Claudio Castagnoli have squared off in the ring on various occasions in the past. Their very first singles encounter took place at the WWE Tribute To The Troops show about a decade ago. The match ended with The Cenation Leader scoring a big win over Castagnoli.

Their final singles outing happened on an episode of WWE RAW in 2015, with Cena defending his United States Championship against The Swiss Cyborg. Cena was victorious this time around as well.

Castagnoli was recently signed to All Elite Wrestling by Tony Khan. Since signing with the promotion, he has already delivered some stellar performances against Jake Hager and Zack Sabre Jr.

Here's what Khan had to say about Castagnoli's signing:

"It was a great moment to have at Forbidden Door. I talked to Bryan on the phone last weekend and he told me that he wasn’t feeling 100%. As soon as he said that, we’re eight days from the pay-per-view, ‘if you’re not feeling 100%, don’t even think about wrestling on the pay-per-view or Blood & Guts’ because he had been feeling well. "

He further highlighted how the 41-year-old's signing was kept a secret:

"I talked to him in St. Louis and he was feeling great and he was so optimistic and was that fired up Bryan Danielson. He wanted to go. I didn’t want to take another chance as soon as he said (he wasn’t feeling 100%). He mentioned Claudio and I said, ‘that’s funny, I have Claudio under contract.’ I hadn't told anybody. It worked out before for all of us.” [H/T Fightful.com]

Cena's cryptic photo of Claudio Castagnoli has undoubtedly left his fans excited and confused, judging by the comments on the post. It would be interesting to see what the former WWE star thinks of Cena's post.

