John Cena shares interesting report about Roman Reigns

John Cena has reacted to the latest rumors about Roman Reigns, stating how the latter has broken merchandise sales records.

As per WrestlingNews.co, Reigns is a top WWE merchandise seller, and no heel in the company's history has moved more merch than The Tribal Chief. His merch sales are reportedly at John Cena's level, which is a huge accomplishment.

Cena has now reacted to the rumor via his official Instagram handle. The 16-time world champion took a screengrab of a headline posted by CBR.com, covering the rumor. Here's what the headline states:

"Roman Reigns Is Reportedly the Most Popular Villain in WWE History"

John Cena and Roman Reigns aren't exactly strangers

On television, both superstars have squared off in singles matches on two occasions. Cena took on Reigns for the first time at No Mercy 2017. The buildup to the bout saw the WWE legend destroy Reigns on the mic repeatedly, but it was the latter who had the last laugh.

At the event, John Cena was put down by his rival in what many dubbed a "passing of the torch" moment.

During the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Cena came out to one of the loudest pops in recent memory. He confronted Roman Reigns, and as a result, the main event of SummerSlam 2021 was unofficially set in stone. Things remained the same this time around as well, and it was Reigns who emerged victorious in the end.

John Cena will go down in history as one of the biggest babyfaces to ever grace a WWE ring. He was a polarizing figure during his peak in the company and sold an insane amount of merch.

Roman Reigns is currently doing the best work of his career as a mega heel on SmackDown. The WWE Universe absolutely loves his villainous persona and merch sales are a big indication of the same. Reigns is mere days away from taking on Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, with the Universal Championship on the line.

