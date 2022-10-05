"A fun record worth celebrating" - John Cena shares inspiring story about WWE fan who breaks record while dressed as him

Former WWE Champion John Cena recently took to Twitter to share an inspiring story about a young man breaking records with the odds stacked against him.

Matthew Akpan is a young man living with Asperger's in Leeds, United Kingdom. He attended Manchester Metropolitan University but was eventually diagnosed with Asperger's in 2013. His father passed away due to kidney failure the same year.

Akpan paid tribute to his father by attempting a Guinness World Record by running a marathon dressed as John Cena. He told Leeds-Live that he watched wrestling for twenty years with his father and wanted to pay tribute to him as a superhero. He chose Cena because of all the charitable work he's done with children.

Matthew completed the York Marathon dressed as John Cena in under three hours, putting him in the record books as the first person to complete a marathon dressed as a professional wrestler.

16-time world champion John Cena shared the story and complimented Matthew for running with a purpose.

A fun record worth celebrating for it’s substance and message (and maybe it’s style.Thanks to @GWR for recognizing a young man who is running for a cause and with purpose. #NGU

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently praised John Cena

Heyman showered praise on John Cena during a recent interview with WrestleRant. The Wiseman stated that the 16-time world champion remains a great representative and ambassador for the company.

Paul Heyman added that Cena is a real-life superhero and that everyone should aspire to be a "community uplifter" like the Cenation leader.

"John [Cena] is a real-life superhero, flaws and all, that's a real-life hero, that's a superhero in my book. And we should all aspire to be the type of interactive community uplifter that Cena is. And that's why he was such a great, and still remains such a great representative and ambassador for WWE." [9:35 -10:07]

John Cena last appeared in WWE as part of his 20th anniversary celebration with the company on the June 27 edition of WWE RAW. He recently set his own Guinness World Record for granting the most number of Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes with 650.

