John Cena shares three back-to-back cryptic posts about former WWE Champion

WWE veteran John Cena has been sharing cryptic posts one after the other about none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Ric Flair is all set to wrestle in the final match of his career at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium this July 31, 2022. The match in question will pit Flair alongside his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The wrestling world has lately been abuzz with talk of The Nature Boy's final in-ring outing. Lately, it seems like WWE legend John Cena has also joined the bandwagon, and is quite possibly reacting to the big news in his own unique way. Cena regularly shares cryptic posts on his official Instagram handle, with no captions whatsoever. For the past three days, he has been sharing posts about The Nature Boy.

Check out all three posts below:

Cena's posts about Ric Flair has led to massive speculation amongst fans in the comment section. It's entirely possible that Cena will keep posting these cryptic images until July 31- the night Flair wrestles his final match.

John Cena and Ric Flair are both 16-time world champions

Cena and Flair are regarded as two of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and is one of the most popular superstars of all time. He has won 16 world titles across several promotions.

Being the face of WWE for the better part of his run, Cena won all of his world titles under the WWE umbrella and is considered a major Hollywood star today. Cena isn't a regular act in WWE anymore and rarely wrestles, but his fans are still hoping that he will break Flair's record of 16 world title reigns in the distant future. It would be interesting to find out what Cena thinks of Flair getting back inside the squared circle at 73-years-old.

