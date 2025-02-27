John Cena shares an update ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar John Cena has taken to social media to share an update ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Cenation Leader is all set to participate in possibly his last-ever Chamber match.

For those unaware, John Cena announced last year that he would hang up his boots at the end of 2025. The 16-time World Champion also promised to participate in almost all big shows this year. The legend kept his promise as he wrestled in this year's Men's Royal Rumble. However, after failing to win the 30-man competition, a frustrated Cena announced his participation in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match in hopes of winning it and challenging Cody Rhodes for the gold at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena took to Instagram to share an update ahead of the PLE. The Cenation Leader uploaded a cryptic photo of possibly his gym training session ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer JBL wants John Cena to win the Elimination Chamber

During an edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL admitted that his prediction of John Cena winning the Rumble was wrong, but he was happy to see Jey Uso win.

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that he was "doubling down" on The Cenation Leader to win this year's Elimination Chamber.

"I was wrong at the Royal Rumble [predicting Cena to win], and I was happy I was wrong because I love Jey Uso and I felt the swerve was really well done," JBL said. "Yes, I'm doubling down on John Cena. I think that promo he cut was just magnificent, and there's only one like him. I think throw him a bone. I hope he goes over. I'm excited that he's there."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

