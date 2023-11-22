John Cena shares an update after undergoing surgery following WWE 'retirement'

John Cena posted an important update on social media after undergoing surgery following his WWE 'retirement'.

Cena made his return to the WWE several weeks ago and was immediately put into a storyline with The Bloodline. For several weeks, Cena feuded against the faction, which culminated in a match at Crown Jewel against Solo Sikoa.

During their singles bout, Solo Sikoa destroyed Cena with multiple Samoan spikes and pinned him. Following the match, Cena gave the feeling that this was his final match for the company and he was headed back to Hollywood.

Cena recently underwent surgery on his arms before he could get back to shooting. Now, The Cenation Leader has taken to social media to share an important update with the fans.

"Thank you for the autograph, @JeffDugasMD! So very grateful to him and his whole team for two successful surgeries. A world-class facility that has me ready to seize the day… with two repaired arms!"

Check out his tweet here:

Paul Heyman says the Solo Sikoa has ended John Cena

Following Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa showed up on SmackDown this past week where the former addressed Solo's massive victory over The Cenation Leader. However, things didn't stop there.

The special counsel to the Tribal Chief then took to social media to declare the end of Cena.

"SOLO GOT IT DONE! (the end of John Cena and The Cenation)," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

With his surgery, it now looks highly unlikely that the fans will get to see Cena back inside a WWE ring anytime soon, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe. But, we do wish him a speedy recovery, and hope to see him on the big screen soon.

