42-year-old WWE star posts behind-the-scenes photo with John Cena; highlights upcoming anniversary

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently revealed that, like John Cena, he too will be celebrating 20 years in the wrestling business later this year.

The King of Strong Style started his wrestling journey in August 2002, when he began performing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Since then, Nakamura has gone on to become one of the most talented wrestlers of the 21st century, facing off against stars like AJ Styles, Kazuchika Okada, and John Cena.

Following the wrestling world celebrating Cena's 20th anniversary in WWE this week, Shinsuke took to Instagram, where he announced that his second decade in the business will take place in August.

"#cena20 !! When we get to the end of August this year, it will be #Nakamura20 ???."

At 42 years of age, Shinsuke Nakamura is one of WWE's most beloved and experienced performers who is still part of the company's full-time roster.

John Cena sends a message to the WWE Universe

This past Monday on RAW, WWE celebrated the career of the Cenation Leader, as June 27th marked 20 years since his debut for the company.

Following his heartfelt promo in front of the fans, Cena sent a message to his supporters, thanking them for being by his side during his career.

"Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US."

With 20 successful years now behind him, it may be some time before fans get to see Cena in a WWE ring again.

The former world champion has many commitments outside of the company and it seems his career in Hollywood has hit new highs after the success of his recent show, Peacemaker.

