Watch: John Cena shows up at MSG after SmackDown goes off-air

John Cena showed up at Madison Square Garden after tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

Cena was initially advertised to show up on the Super SmackDown show this Friday and reports stated that he would team up with The Street Profits to face The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match.

However, when The Street Profits came out on TV for a title match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, fans were left confused by the absence of Cena.

But Cena did indeed show up after the show went off-air. According to the video footage filmed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Nick Lombardi, Cena teamed up with Rey & Dominik Mysterio to take on The Bloodline.

John Cena and the Mysterios defeat The Bloodline in a dark match to close out #SmackDown from @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/YvJzetGDZH — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

Cena and the Mysterios were victorious against the team of Roman Reigns and The Usos, a trend that WWE has been following since the buildup of The Cenation Leader's match against Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Why did John Cena appear off-air again?

As mentioned above, this is not the first time that John Cena has appeared off-air since his return at Money in the Bank 2021.

Fans and critics were both surprised to see Cena wrestling in dark matches when he could easily wrestle live on television. The 16-time World Champion seems considerate enough to give TV time to the full-time superstars on the roster.

There is also the possibility of Cena not fitting into the already jam-packed show due to the limited two-hour period. Despite Cena wrestling in a dark match tonight, it is unclear if he will appear in WWE again anytime soon due as he is busy with Hollywood.

