John Cena shows off new look in latest commercial 

WWE legend John Cena has been spotted with a slight change to his look in a new commercial.

John Cena recently starred in a new commercial for Experian, a multinational consumer credit reporting company. Cena can be seen sporting a new hairstyle in the commercial. You can check out photos from the commercial in the link provided below.

You can check out the entire commercial in the link provided below, posted by the official Instagram handle of Experian.

John Cena hasn't wrestled a match ever since his WrestleMania 36 loss to The Fiend

John Cena is one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has done it all in the business: World titles, WrestleMania main events, Royal Rumble victories, and Money In The Bank contracts - there's almost nothing that Cena hasn't done in WWE. Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned into a part-time Superstar, and is putting his focus on making it big as an actor in Hollywood.

Cena once opened up on his Hollywood career, and made it clear that it doesn't mean his wrestling career has come to an end:

"I'm not done with WWE yet. Keep in mind that being a sports entertainer is like being an actor. You have to invest your full passion into it. Due to insurance liabilities for movies, you can't do other stuff... I am far from done with the WWE. I am trying to change perception -- it's not a transition."

The last time John Cena wrestled a match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36, where he took on The Fiend in one of the most intriguing and strange bouts in history. Cena lost the match to The Fiend, and there are rumors running rampant that he will be a part of WrestleMania 37 this year.

If John Cena ends up returning for a one-off match at WWE WrestleMania 37, who should be the one that faces him at the mega event? Do you want to see John Cena win his 17th World title? Sound off in the comments section.