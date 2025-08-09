John Cena slammed for inciting fans on SmackDown, WWE veteran questions: "Why would you say that?"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a glaring error in John Cena's promo. The 17-time champion kicked off this week's SmackDown in Montreal, Canada.

Cena started the promo, stating the WWE had avoided doing shows in Montreal because they were afraid the fans would hijack the show. The Franchise Player then addressed what went down at SummerSlam, especially the attack from Brock Lesnar. Cena noted that he was afraid of The Beast, but he wouldn't back down from the challenge.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that Cena's promo seemed off. He was particularly unimpressed by Cena claiming the fans hijacked the show. The veteran writer felt that it would incite the fans to start chanting and take over control again. Russo felt the current program was significantly diminished by fan chants, and John's words could exacerbate the situation.

"And, bro, something really odd, Mac. When John Cena says, the WWE were afraid to come to Montreal because they were afraid the audience was gonna hijack the show. Aren't you encouraging them to hijack the show? When he said that, I'm like, 'Why would you say that, bro?' That's what I'm saying. It's not bad enough as it is? You want them to hijack the show even more?" [From 9:11 onwards]

John Cena had an eventful night on SmackDown this Friday as he tagged with Cody Rhodes against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in the main event. The match ended in a disqualification after the Maverick hit a low blow on John Cena.

This set the stage for the two men to collide in a marquee matchup at Clash in Paris later this month.

