John Cena Sr. has a bold prediction on the future of WWE

John Cena Sr. believes WWE will never have another marquee Superstar as the face of the company again.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling, John Cena’s father opened up on topics including Roman Reigns’ heel turn and whether he will join AEW. He also gave his take on the possibility of someone becoming WWE’s next top Superstar one day.

“Let me tell you right now, from me to you, and I hope I’m wrong, there will never be the man, the woman, in WWE ever… EVER, as Chris Jericho would say… again. You’re not gonna have The Rock, the Steve Austins, the CM Punks. You’re not gonna have those folks. The John Cenas. It just isn’t gonna happen anymore because of the way the business has evolved and changed.”

As John Cena Sr. alluded to, The Rock and Steve Austin were viewed as WWE’s biggest names during the Attitude Era. John Cena then took over as the company’s number one guy for over a decade.

In recent years, WWE has not replaced John Cena with another marquee name. Instead, the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch have shared the main-event spotlight.

WWE’s main-event picture in 2020

It was not uncommon in previous WWE eras for the same Superstar to headline several pay-per-views in a row. Nowadays, WWE usually has multiple main-event storylines ongoing at the same time, which means PPV main events are often different every month.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre, for example, won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career earlier in 2020. Although he went on last at the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36, the Scot had to wait six months to headline another PPV.

I'm not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gB2q8iS6B7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 24, 2020

Between McIntyre's WrestleMania win over Brock Lesnar and his Hell in a Cell loss to Randy Orton, six other Superstars appeared in PPV main events:

Braun Strowman (three main events)

Bray Wyatt (three main events)

Roman Reigns (two main events)

Edge (one main event)

Jey Uso (one main event)

Randy Orton (one main event)

Another 12 Superstars were involved in the cinematic ladder match which headlined WWE Money in the Bank in May.

Please credit Boston Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article