John Cena Sr. dislikes WWE's reported WrestleMania 37 main event idea

John Cena Sr. has admitted that he does not like WWE’s reported plan to have Randy Orton vs. Edge headline WrestleMania 37.

Speaking in an interview with Boston Wrestling, John Cena’s father was informed about the Orton vs. Edge rumor for the first time. He responded by joking that WWE might even throw John Cena into the mix to make the match a Triple Threat.

“Edge? Well, my sources tell me it’s gonna be a three-way. It’s gonna be Edge, Orton, and Cena.”

John Cena Sr. gives his take on Randy Orton vs. Edge

Boston Wrestling interviewer Dan Mirade said he did not like the sound of a Triple Threat match.

John Cena Sr. then clarified that he was only joking about John Cena being inserted into the storyline. He also made it clear that he does not think Orton vs. Edge should go on last at WrestleMania 37.

“Well, I don’t like what you just said either. I don’t think that’s a WrestleMania match, even though I think Edge is top notch. I think so much of that young man. I said that before and I’ll say it again. Hard-worker, really into the business.”

Advertisement

Randy Orton vs. Edge at WrestleMania 37?

Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. The match was originally supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium in front of over 70,000 fans. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, the match was filmed inside WWE’s Performance Center instead.

Orton went on to win a rematch against Edge at the Backlash pay-per-view in June. Unfortunately, The Rated-R Superstar suffered a torn triceps injury during the match and he has been out of action ever since.

The Viper, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength since his win over Edge at Backlash. He won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell last week, making him a 14-time World Champion.

Advertisement

He is now just two World Championship victories away from the all-time record of 16, which is held by John Cena and Ric Flair.

Please credit Boston Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article