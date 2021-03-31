"I'll probably get in trouble" - John Cena Sr. gives his honest opinion on Great Khali entering the WWE Hall of Fame [Exclusive]

John Cena Sr. was a guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Cena Sr. discussed The Great Khali being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It was recently announced that The Great Khali will be receiving a WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of the Class of 2021. The ceremony will be pre-taped and will air on April 6. Both the 2020 and 2021 inductions will take place together. After all, there was no Hall of Fame ceremony in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, John Cena Sr. was asked about his thoughts on The Great Khali going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Cena Sr. said the following:

"I'll probably get in trouble again. It seems to be getting really difficult to find people to get in the Hall of Fame so I have to ask this to myself and it's only me asking the question. Fans can disagree and we can disagree and still be friends but the Hall of Fame says to me that you contributed above and beyond and deserve the recognition we are giving you as one of the outstanding athletes."

"Nothing against Khali. Great human being. I had the opportunity of meeting him a couple of times but all I want to know is... why? Tell me why. That's all I want to know."

A quick look at The Great Khali's WWE career

The Great Khali made his WWE debut on SmackDown in April 2006. He came out along with Daivari and attacked The Undertaker, leaving him crumpled in the middle of the ring. Khali made his in-ring debut a few weeks later, destroying Funaki.

Khali went on to secure his first World Heavyweight Championship in July 2007, winning a 20-man battle royal match for the title. His reign ended after losing a triple threat match against Batista and Rey Mysterio. Khali also had a run as the Punjabi Playboy later on in his WWE career, managed by Ranjin Singh.

The Great Khali's last match in WWE came in April 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. At the event, he took part in the 50-man Royal Rumble match.

