John Cena Sr. reveals who should induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame [Exclusive]

John Cena Sr. recently revealed who should induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame when the in-ring veteran eventually gets in.

John Cena Sr. was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He answered a bunch of fan questions and opened up on who should be the one to induct John Cena when WWE eventually puts him in the Hall of Fame. Cena Sr. took a few interesting names in his response:

"Maybe it's gonna be soon, maybe it's gonna be later. When he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame who should induct him and why? I would probably think it might be Vince McMahon. That would be a good choice. The Rock might be another good choice. Or (points at himself) J-Fab."

John Cena is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer

John Cena has done almost everything in the pro wrestling business. He is a 16-time World Champion and shares the honor with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Cena has won the Royal Rumble match on two occasions and is also a Money In The Bank holder.

John Cena was a mainstay on WWE TV for more than a decade and is widely regarded as one of the greatest superstars to ever grace a WWE ring. Many fans include him in their Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling alongside the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan.

John Cena has feuded with both Vince McMahon and The Rock on WWE TV on different occasions. Cena's WWE rivalry with The Rock is regarded by many as one of the greatest feuds in the history of the company. It kicked off on the road to WrestleMania 27 in 2011 and ended two years later with Cena defeating The Rock to win the WWE title at WrestleMania 29.

Who should induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame when his time eventually comes? Will Vince McMahon induct Cena himself knowing how much the WWE veteran has done for the company? Sound off in the comments section.