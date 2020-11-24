John Cena Sr reveals which SmackDown Superstar needs a manager to become a top singles star

Big E was not booked for a match at Survivor Series although he did come out as part of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's entrance for their match against Street Profits. All three New Day members came out in similar armor to their recent Gears of War collaboration. John Cena Sr recently gave his thoughts on Big E's potential as a singles star.

John Cena Sr wants to see Big E with a manager

John Cena Sr was recently a guest on Boston MWF's Wrestling Insiders. During the interview, John Cena Sr was asked about his thoughts on Big E and whether he thought Big E could become a big singles star in the future.

Cena Sr said that he felt that after six years in WWE, Big E is finally ready for a singles push:

I think that [Big] E, now has the potential, not before, now the potential to become a good singles wrestler because he's been around for six years. He's worked with some very experienced guys who I respect. I worked with Kofi Kingston on the independent level.

John Cena Sr also gave his thoughts on one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston:

Nothing but good words for Kofi Kingston. I believe that now its time for those two, Woods and Kingston, to move on as a faction, eventually becoming singles again. I don't think they will stay as a tag team. Some of the comedy I understood, some of it I didn't. But I think Big E, now with a proper manager has the potential to be a decent singles superstar wrestler.

Cena Sr, speaking about Big E again, said that he would like to see Big E with a manager/mouthpiece, even if its temporary because it would help him fulfil his potential:

I think [Big] E could be serious. I think he could become a contender but only if they allow him to become a contender and write storylines that will allow that to happen. Give him a mouthpiece. When he doesn't need it anymore, lose it. But at this stage of the game I think they've done the right thing.

Big E is currently a SmackDown star with his New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on WWE RAW.

