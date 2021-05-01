John Cena Sr. explains why WWE should fire Elias

John Cena Sr. has reacted to WWE’s latest round of releases by questioning why Elias is still with the company.

Elias has worked alongside former Forgotten Sons member Jaxson Ryker on WWE RAW in recent months. Another former member of The Forgotten Sons, Wesley Blake, recently received his release from WWE.

Discussing Blake’s departure, John Cena’s father told Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade that Elias is another superstar who should leave.

"I think that guy should be gone," John Cena Sr. said. "I hate to say it, I don’t wish anybody ill will, but there’s a young man… You know what, he’s a poor imitation of The Honky Tonk Man. It is, it is [an insult to poor imitations of The Honky Tonk Man], but you know what… it is what it is."

The Honky Tonk Man is best known for his record 454-day reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion and his musical performances. The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductee had an Elvis Presley impersonator gimmick.

John Cena Sr. predicts Elias and Jaxson Ryker’s WWE departures

In 2019, Elias was involved in a segment with John Cena at WrestleMania 35

John Cena Sr. said Elias “really hasn’t had any matches” because all he does is “bash people over the head [with a guitar].”

He believes both Elias and Jaxson Ryker will receive their releases from WWE by the middle of 2022.

Advertisement

"It ain’t working, son, that’s all I can say," he added. "Really and truly, I’m not arguing with you, but I just say to you, now we’ve got this team, we’re gonna have a tag team duo, what are they going to do? Repackage it? Bring it out with a new name, new product? I guarantee you this, and I can’t really say the word guarantee, but I bet you by the end of next year or middle of next year, both those guys aren’t gonna be around no more."

Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods defeated Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and The Miz on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Before the match, the babyface trio threw tomatoes at Elias, Ryker, The Miz, and John Morrison in a widely criticized segment.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.