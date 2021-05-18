"Karma's a b***h" - John Cena Sr. on WWE and Mickie James' trash bag incident

On April 15, 2021, Mickie James and several other fan-favorite WWE Superstars were released from the company.

A few days later, the professional wrestling veteran took to Twitter to reveal that WWE had sent back her belongings in a trash bag. Many people, including John Cena's father, have commented on the incident since it happened.

Soon after the trash bag situation went viral, it was reported that WWE fired their Senior Director of Talent Relations — Mark Carrano. Mickie James has talked about WWE's treatment of her in various interviews since then, highlighting some backstage controversies.

Back in April, James even said that the company still employs the person responsible for sabotaging her last WWE run.

During a recent chat with Boston Wrestling MWF's Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. didn't hold back on his opinions regarding WWE and Mickie James' trash bag controversy. He commended James for publicly notifying Vince McMahon about the situation on Twitter:

"I'm gonna give my friend Mickie James a lot of credit," Cena Sr. said. "She at least notified Vince McMahon of what happened. And you know what, I think that's the best thing she ever could have done."

John Cena Sr. praised Mickie James and condemned the actions of the person from WWE who was responsible for the incident. He also gave credit to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as they publicly apologized for the situation.

Cena Sr. further said that WWE stars who get released shouldn't receive such treatment at all:

"You don't harass them, or degradate them, or bring them down any lower than they are right now [upon being fired]" Cena Sr. added. "You need to say, 'I'm sorry, you've been released. Here are your belongings, pack them up nicely. Hopefully, good luck on your future endeavors, and never say never.' You know what, do it the right way. Now, whomever did this, I'm sure - karma's a b***h."

John Cena Sr. went off on a long rant about the whole incident. You can check out his full comments on this topic from the 6:29 mark onward in the video embedded above.

Mickie James on why she tagged WWE chairman Vince McMahon in her trash bag incident tweet

Last month, Mickie James appeared on GAW TV to speak on her WWE release. The veteran revealed that Vince McMahon personally apologized to her about the trash bag situation over the phone.

James added that the WWE chairman is oblivious to many things that happen in the company. As a result, she just wanted to bring the incident to McMahon's attention by tagging him on Twitter.

"He [Vince McMahon] called me on the phone to apologize for this incident and to let me know that this isn't what he thought of me," James said. "I tagged Vince because he needs to know. There's a lot of stuff that happens under his nose that he is oblivious to because he's running a multi-billion dollar company."

Mickie James's 90-day non-compete clause will expire in July 2021. The wrestling world is keenly looking forward to the legendary star's future pursuits outside of WWE.