WWE News Roundup: Mickie James reveals backstage controversies, Randy Orton's initial dislike for Riddle, who's the female version of Roman Reigns? (April 30, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Mickie James has spoken about a few interesting details related to WWE.

Randy Orton recently mentioned his initial dislike for Riddle. Meanwhile, Tamina expressed her opinion regarding the "Roman Reigns" of the women's locker room.

A WWE legend fired shots at Triple H, while Daniel Bryan talked about an interesting scenario related to his feud with Roman Reigns.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Mickie James says WWE still employs the person responsible for sabotaging her last WWE stint

Mickie James has been in the headlines since being released from WWE alongside several other Superstars. She revealed some backstage controversies during her appearance on GAW TV with Lisa Marie Varon and So Cal Val.

Apparently, James pitched the idea of an all-female brand to WWE before her release, and someone from the company said that women's wrestling doesn't make money:

"There was this moment where I said, 'What if we do an all-female brand?'" said James. "If I could help lead up that and have an awesome team of women....we have the talent, tools, and facilities. It would really help all the girls who are not getting television time. This one person says to me, 'They're never going to do it. Ever. Women's wrestling doesn't make money. WWE Evolution was the lowest-rated PPV ever in WWE. I get what you're trying to do, but I don't understand why you're fighting so hard for it. You should play the cards you're dealt and see if there's a way to incorporate that within a show rather than fight for it to be its own show.' I just realized that every decision they do, a lot of it is business and how it falls in line with business."

Mickie James also mentioned the trash bag incident and how she highlighted the situation by tagging Vince McMahon on Twitter.

While Stephanie McMahon publicly apologized to James, Vince McMahon personally called her on the phone to do the same. James said she tagged the CEO of WWE on Twitter because he is oblivious to many things that happen in the company. As a result, she just wanted to bring the situation to his attention:

"He [Vince McMahon] called me on the phone to apologize for this incident and to let me know that this isn't what he thought of me," James added. "I tagged Vince because he needs to know. There's a lot of stuff that happens under his nose that he is oblivious to because he's running a multi-billion dollar company."

Mickie James further stated that she experienced ageism during her last few years in WWE. The legendary female star added that the person who devalued her during her last run in WWE is still employed by the company:

"The fans were way more offended than I was," James mentioned. "The person who is responsible for me feeling like s*** and trying to devalue me or sabotage me or make me feel less than is still very much employed."

Mickie James has a 90-day non-compete clause that will expire in July 2021. It shall be interesting to see her pursue other options outside of WWE.

