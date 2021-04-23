WWE News Roundup: Goldberg feels jealous, Stephanie McMahon apologizes for major controversy, Daniel Bryan unsure about his WWE future? (April 23, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. WWE's latest controversy involving Mickie James has grabbed the attention of fans and various famous personalities.

Goldberg talked about the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan spoke about his WrestleMania experience and contemplated his future in WWE.

Roman Reigns fired shots at a current SmackDown talent. Also, John Cena revealed his thoughts on transitioning into a part-time star.

In addition to a few other top stories, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#1 Stephanie McMahon apologizes for WWE's treatment of Mickie James

This was undoubtedly #WrestlingTwitter's topic of the day.https://t.co/m43JIHNfaZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 23, 2021

WWE recently released Mickie James along with a few other Superstars last week. Several hours ago, James took to Twitter to share a surprising image with an interesting caption.

The photo and the caption revealed that WWE sent the veteran's belongings back to her in a trash bag.

"Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you're aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters *lip print emoji*," said Mickie James in her tweet.

Maria Kanellis and Gail Kim reacted to the situation and disclosed that this wasn't the first time WWE had sent back Superstars' belongings in the same manner.

Triple H also commented on the controversy on social media, saying that the person responsible for such disrespectful treatment has been fired from WWE. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon personally apologized to Mickie James on behalf of the company via a tweet.

".@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company," said Stephanie McMahon.

.@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company. https://t.co/nvN4WsKC0I — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 23, 2021

Wrestling Inc. later reported that WWE had fired their Senior Director of Talent Relations — Mark Carrano.

The entire incident with Mickie James has caused an uproar on social media. James also detailed her last two years in WWE during a recent interview, saying it was "comfortably uncomfortable."

