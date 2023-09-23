John Cena suffers consequences on WWE SmackDown; The Bloodline sent his partner to the hospital

John Cena suffered a serious beatdown on SmackDown at the hands of the Bloodline after they sent his tag team partner to the hospital.

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena was viciously attacked by the Bloodline, which forced AJ Styles to come to his rescue. This infuriated the former WWE Champion, and he was looking for revenge tonight.

Cena kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown by calling on his former rival AJ Styles to stand by his side against the Bloodline. Styles agreed and proceeded to call out the Bloodline. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa came out, but then retreated again.

Cena pleaded with Adam Pearce to make the match official for tonight. But instead, Pearce scheduled the match for Fastlane, and announced a contract signing later in the night.

However, the contract signing ended in chaos. After Cena signed the contract, he was waiting in the ring for his partner, who didn't show up. The cameras panned to the back to show Styles being mercilessly beaten up. Solo even hit a splash off the top of one of the equipment crates. Styles had to be transported to a local medical facility in an ambulance.

An infuriated John Cena then went out to brawl with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa all by himself, but the numbers proved too much to handle for the former WWE Champion and he was beaten up. Jimmy even hit multiple splashes on Cena before signing the contract. After signing the contract, he hit another splash to close out the show.

It remains to be seen what this means for John Cena's match at Fastlane. He may need to find a new tag team partner very soon.

