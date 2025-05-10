John Cena takes a massive shot at Randy Orton's past dr*g test failure

John Cena brought up Randy Orton's failed dr*g test from nearly 20 years ago on the SmackDown before Backlash 2025. It was the comment he made that was nothing short of brutal.

For some context, younger fans may not know this, but Randy Orton wasn't always the lovable veteran he is today. If anything, he was considered a menace when he was an up-and-comer, and he had a lot of behavioral issues. Not only this, but he was a consumer of different substances, and in 2006, he was suspended for anger management issues. Following this, he was caught smoking marijuana backstage and failed the dr*g test policy at the time.

During his promo on SmackDown, John Cena said that Orton would be like his 2006 dr*g test—a failure. This was a massively personal shot against The Viper.

Not only this, but Cena called Orton the GOAT - the greatest of all time at doing the bare minimum and wasting his potential. He even took a brutal shot by stating that people only know Bob Orton Jr. because he knocked up Randy Orton's mother.

Ultimately, Cena was a heat magnet, and in the opening part of his promo, a bottle was thrown at him.

Cena would eat an RKO after getting faked by an Orton stunt double.

