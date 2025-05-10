  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena takes a massive shot at Randy Orton's past dr*g test failure

John Cena takes a massive shot at Randy Orton's past dr*g test failure

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 10, 2025 03:23 GMT
The final segment of SmackDown before Backlash 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
The final segment of SmackDown before Backlash 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

John Cena brought up Randy Orton's failed dr*g test from nearly 20 years ago on the SmackDown before Backlash 2025. It was the comment he made that was nothing short of brutal.

Ad

For some context, younger fans may not know this, but Randy Orton wasn't always the lovable veteran he is today. If anything, he was considered a menace when he was an up-and-comer, and he had a lot of behavioral issues. Not only this, but he was a consumer of different substances, and in 2006, he was suspended for anger management issues. Following this, he was caught smoking marijuana backstage and failed the dr*g test policy at the time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During his promo on SmackDown, John Cena said that Orton would be like his 2006 dr*g test—a failure. This was a massively personal shot against The Viper.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Not only this, but Cena called Orton the GOAT - the greatest of all time at doing the bare minimum and wasting his potential. He even took a brutal shot by stating that people only know Bob Orton Jr. because he knocked up Randy Orton's mother.

Ultimately, Cena was a heat magnet, and in the opening part of his promo, a bottle was thrown at him.

Cena would eat an RKO after getting faked by an Orton stunt double.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications