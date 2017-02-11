WWE News: John Cena talks AJ Styles, WrestleMania 33 and more

The Doctor of Thuganomics speaks out ahead of the Chamber this Sunday.

Cena continues to improve as the years go on

What's the story?

John Cena recently joined Jonathan Coachman on ESPN SportsCenter to talk about a number of topics regarding WWE. Cena is currently preparing for the Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday following his 16th world championship victory at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know

Coachman has had a number of different guests on his SportsCenter show from the world of professional wrestling, with ESPN forming something of a relationship with WWE over the last few years.

Cena, as always, is at the forefront of the media's wishlist when it comes to interviewing top stars which makes sense given his stature within the company as the top guy.

Heart of the matter

During the interview, Cena talked about how he felt that his greatest match is his next and that AJ Styles has pushed the envelope and challenged Cena to be better in recent weeks.

The Champ further talked about how he apologised to Styles for some of the comments that he had made about The Phenomenal One, and that he told the man himself that he thought he was one of the best WWE superstars on the roster right now.

Cena went on to say that making it to WrestleMania as the champion is like a quarterback making it to the Super Bowl. After taking more of a laid back approach this year, Big Match John also states that Mania is the most important day on every WWE Superstar's calendar.

Will AJ and Cena square off one last time?

What's next?

With the Chamber match this Sunday, Cena will no doubt he preparing himself for what is guaranteed to be a tough match for him both physically and mentally.

There are a lot of rumours going around that he'll lose the title in Phoenix, but as we've come to learn over the years, you can never count Cena out even when you think it's game set and match.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to hear John talk about the business in any kind of interview, especially in this instance as it's on a platform as large as ESPN. He's the WWE Champion for a reason and we firmly believe that he's one of the best men for the job, although his potential match at WrestleMania 33 still remains unknown.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, however, as it's always nice to be surprised when watching wrestling, but we hope that Cena is inserted into a match that is fitting of his position within the company.

