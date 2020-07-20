John Cena talks about conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19

John Cena is one of WWE's homegrown talents. Cena hasn't left WWE since debuting on SmackDown in 2002. After a little R&D on his character, John Cena struck a chord with the fans. The WWE Universe couldn't get enough of the Franchise Player, chanting and screaming his name wherever he went. John Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for the most World Championship reigns in the promotion.

John Cena on conspiracy theories

John Cena was a guest on the recent episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The entire show was based on Coronavirus conspiracy theories. Towards the end of the show, the WWE Superstar appeared and spoke his mind while unbuttoning his shirt.

"There's a lot of official looking stuff on the internet, not all of it's true. And there's some stuff that seems false but isn't, like this one: John Oliver and I are the exact same age. Yep, born on the same year and on the exact same day. That seems impossible that two human bodies can age so differently, but it's true. I checked, and it's important to do that. So before you go believing a theory about the pandemic or share any information about the pandemic, it's good to know where that information is coming from."

John Cena was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 36. He faced The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match that he lost. Since then, many fans believe that John Cena has retired from wrestling because of the cryptic message he sent during the match.

While there is no official word regarding Cena's apparent retirement, reports were going around stating that John Cena's contract with the WWE had expired. His status with the WWE since the rumor has been covered and you can read about it here.

John Cena has very little that he hasn't achieved in the WWE. In over twenty years with the promotion, Cena has won almost every accolade there is. Although he is one Championship away from calling himself a Grand Slam Champion, John Cena has sixteen World Championship reigns under his belt.