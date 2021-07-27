John Cena teams up with former US Champion after RAW goes off air

John Cena teamed up with Riddle in a winning effort against MACE and T-BAR in tag team action after WWE RAW went off the air.

Cena made his big return to WWE at the Money In The Bank event and confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight, fans in attendance for RAW were treated to a tag team match after the show went off air with the unusual pairing of John Cena and Riddle taking on former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and MACE.

Cena and Riddle picked up the win over the heels to send fans home happy. Check out some tweets highlighting the match:

John Cena has quite a busy schedule ahead of him

Cena will be busy on the road to SummerSlam 2021 and is going to appear at a bunch of WWE events. The company announced the same on its official website a short while ago, dubbing Cena's upcoming appearances as "The Summer of Cena."

John Cena challenged Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam 2021 upon his return but The Tribal Chief made it clear that he wasn't interested. Instead, Roman Reigns accepted Finn Balor's challenge, and the duo are set to face off very soon. John Cena went on to team up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to take on Reigns and The Usos after SmackDown went off the air last week.

John Cena was involved in an in-ring segment with Riddle last week on RAW that was well received by the live audience. This might be the reason why WWE paired them up in a dark match after tonight's RAW.

Cena has made his return after a long absence. His last major feud was against Bray Wyatt on the road to WrestleMania 36 last year. The Cenation Leader lost a Firefly Fun House match to Wyatt at The Show of Shows after which he resumed his duties over in Hollywood.

John Cena is still incredibly over among the WWE Universe and fans would want nothing but to see him take on the Universal Champion soon. Here's hoping Roman Reigns changes his mind in the coming weeks and fans get to see this epic showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

