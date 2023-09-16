John Cena teams with WWE legend for the first time in 6 years to defeat The Bloodline after SmackDown goes off-air

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was one of the most eventful ones in recent WWE history, with John Cena playing a very big part in it. The 16-time world champion closed the show after his former rival, The Rock, appeared in the opening segment.

Cena and AJ Styles stood tall at the end of SmackDown after the latter stopped Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso from beating him down. After the show went off the air, the two faced the Bloodline members in a star-studded tag team match.

The dark match ended with the babyfaces victorious after John Cena pinned Jimmy Uso, as would be expected. WWE will likely repeat it at Fastlane, with the Hollywood star potentially wrestling at his second premium live event in 2023.

It's been a while since Cena and Styles shared the ring. They last faced each other in February 2018 and teamed together only once before tonight. The former rivals defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev on the July 11, 2017, episode of SmackDown.

Given their history, it still remains to be seen how the alliance between AJ Styles and John Cena will go. They may come out on top over Sikoa and Uso, as The Phenomenal One is reportedly next in line to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

