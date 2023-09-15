Fans excited as Roman Reigns' next match is rumored to be against 46-year-old legend

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is nowhere in sight. The Tribal Chief has defended his title once since WrestleMania 39, leaving fans rightly concerned. However, it seems like his next match is set.

It looks like Reigns' next match will be at WWE's Saudi Arabia show on November 4th. And according to a report from BWE on Twitter, AJ Styles will likely be his opponent at the event. The Phenomenal One's storyline with The Bloodline looks set to continue until then.

This has excited WWE fans, as Roman Reigns has yet to face Styles during his record-breaking Universal Title reign. He last wrestled AJ in a singles match at Extreme Rules 2016, with the two having an excellent contest.

Their in-ring chemistry was off the charts, and many Twitter users are hopeful they can replicate it. Some expect Reigns to retain his title but remain optimistic that the match will be a success. Check out some of the reactions:

It remains to be seen if this is the direction WWE goes in. Roman Reigns has several exciting matches waiting for him, with AJ Styles likely at the front of the queue for now.

Roman Reigns will likely remain champion until at least WWE WrestleMania 40

The Tribal Chief is expected to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until WrestleMania 40. This would cover potential title defenses against AJ Styles, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. However, things could get interesting if Cody Rhodes is traded to SmackDown.

Nevertheless, The American Nightmare will likely challenge Roman Reigns for his title in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. Whether or not Rhodes wins is a different story, though, as WWE might want to keep the belt on The Big Uce until he surpasses Hulk Hogan's record total of 1,474 days.

