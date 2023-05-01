How long was Hulk Hogan's first WWE Championship reign? Looking at when Roman Reigns could surpass it

Hulk Hogan is the third-longest reigning WWE Champion in history, a feat that was considered insurmountable until Roman Reigns arrived on the scene. The Undisputed Champion has run roughshod on the main roster since establishing The Bloodline in 2020. He is set for bigger feats, as seen by his controversial win over Cody Rhodes, but beating the Hulkster's title record will be hectic.

On January 23, 1984, Hulk Hogan famously dropped the big leg on The Iron Sheik in Madison Square Garden to capture his first WWE Championship. His babyface persona immediately got attention due to his finger-pointing 'hulking-up' antics and unbelievable strength. Hulkamania's reign spanned over three WrestleMania events until he dropped it to Andre the Giant in 1988 after 1474 days.

Roman Reigns retained the legacy of his Universal Championship after he unified it with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. His current recorded reign is 973 days, and he will touch the four-digit mark at Night Of Champions. Although an incredible feat in itself, he needs to stay on top for 502 days to surpass Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship record.

September 13, 2024, will be the time when Roman Reigns conquers Hulk Hogan's title reign. This means The Head Of The Table needs to be Universal Champion even after SummerSlam, which is usually slotted for August. He is close to tying Hogan's record for main eventing WrestleMania, which he could achieve next year against Cody Rhodes.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is poised to beat Hulk Hogan's title record, as per reports

Roman Reigns was clearly set to be the top guy, given the push he has received since his main roster entry. Prior to the world title unification, he has defeated most of the top guys that posed a threat to his Island of Relevancy. The list includes Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Goldberg, and various others.

The 37-year-old megastar has held the WWE Championship for nearly 400 days now. Podcast host Andrew Zarian reaffirmed the speculation that the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship hints that Reigns will be holding the world titles "much longer than 1,000 days" and possibly surpassing Hulk Hogan's title record.

NoSympathy @ChaseCh98882582 WWE reportedly want Roman Reigns’ current Title run to surpass the 1,474 day Title reign of Hulk Hogan as they want to ‘update their history books’ (per Andrew Zarian). (Wrestle Ops) WWE reportedly want Roman Reigns’ current Title run to surpass the 1,474 day Title reign of Hulk Hogan as they want to ‘update their history books’ (per Andrew Zarian). (Wrestle Ops) https://t.co/tNphj34zhs

Jimmy and Jey Uso (The Usos) are now recorded as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. It won't be a surprise if WWE continues to script modern stars to overcome legendary records. Roman Reigns is currently close to beating Pedro Morales' WWE Title record of 1027 days.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes