Roman Reigns to lose his title to former rival at WWE Survivor Series? Massive hint explored

WWE has released the initial poster for next year's Royal Rumble, with Roman Reigns nowhere in sight. While it isn't known if The Tribal Chief will miss the show or not, this has caused quite a buzz on social media.

It would be pretty odd if Reigns doesn't wrestle at the Royal Rumble in 2024, unless he loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship beforehand. Looking at the premium live event calendar for the rest of 2023, there is only one place a potential title change could happen. Survivor Series.

And looking at the roster, the best choice to dethrone Roman Reigns is the obvious one. Cody Rhodes might move to SmackDown following Jey Uso's switch to RAW. The American Nightmare remains the top pick to end Roman's reign, whether at WrestleMania 40, Survivor Series 2023, or elsewhere.

Expand Tweet

There might be a reason why Rhodes was so delighted at Jey returning to WWE and joining RAW. He may have known all along, which could catch Roman Reigns off guard. A rematch between the two in November would go down pretty well as long as Cody Rhodes wins.

This title change can then lead to another hiatus for The Tribal Chief before he returns for WrestleMania. While the scenario makes perfect sense, WWE might be hesitant to take the title off Reigns before April 2024.

In fact, he might hold it long enough to surpass Hulk Hogan's 1,474-day reign deep into next year. There's no telling when it will end.

What could Roman Reigns do at WrestleMania 40 if he isn't champion?

While unlikely, Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before the end of 2023 could lead to some interesting possibilities. It would change the entire complexion of WrestleMania 40. The company's plans for the April 2024 event could see a seismic shift.

A rematch with Cody Rhodes wouldn't be the most creative idea, as The Tribal Chief must leave the world title scene the moment his reign ends. He can instead have the one match everyone has been waiting to see for years. Does The Rock finally return here?

Expand Tweet

Some may say it's too late at this point, but a match between Roman Reigns and his Hollywood star cousin is the perfect culmination of his current run. The Big Uce would defeat The Rock as he transitions into a full-time part-timer in WWE.