Roman Reigns is not advertised for major WWE premium live event

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE's weekly shows over the past few weeks, and there is no word on what The Tribal Chief will do next once he shows up on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, the company unveiled the poster of Royal Rumble 2024, and the Undisputed Universal Champion was not advertised.

In 2020, Roman Reigns started his dominant reign as the WWE Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown after he returned from a hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. Over the past few years, The Tribal Chief has slowly transitioned into a part-time performer and makes sporadic appearances with the titles.

Today, WWE released the official poster for Royal Rumble 2024, which will be hosted in Florida. Several current champions, including The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Iyo Sky, were heavily featured in the promotional material. Unfortunately, Reigns was nowhere to be seen. Check it out:

However, there is a possibility that WWE will release more promotional material featuring The Tribal Chief in the future when the event is less than a month or two away. It is highly unlikely that the company won't book Reigns for a match in Florida.

Roman Reigns so far had 6 matches for WWE in 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns ended his rivalry with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023. After the match, Sami Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline and feuded with him, heading into Elimination Chamber 2023.

After he successfully defeated Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief headlined WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. However, Roman Reigns barely survived The American Nightmare with the help of Solo Sikoa.

Later, he returned and faced the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023 and The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023. This led to a singles match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

The Tribal Chief has had a total of six televised matches for the company. Moreover, he missed Backlash and Payback 2023. Currently, there are no plans for him to appear at Fastlane as well.

