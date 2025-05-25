John Cena teases character change at Saturday Night's Main Event; immediately turns on WWE veteran

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified May 25, 2025 04:06 GMT
John Cena competed at WWE Saturday Night
John Cena competed at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (Image via WWE.com)

John Cena shared the ring with one of his biggest fans at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The 17-time world champion tricked R-Truth into believing he was going to do the right thing during the match.

R-Truth entered the arena dressed as The Cenation Leader. He even came out to the latter's theme song and did the entire entrance routine. While the fans found it funny, Cena was not amused. Truth was attacked in the ring before the bell rang.

The WWE Champion hit a few shoulder tackles and did the Five Knuckle Shuffle. R-Truth did a few shoulder tackles of his own and nailed Cena with a Five Knuckle Shuffle. He successfully performed the Attitude Adjustment and went for the cover, but only got a two-count.

R-Truth locked John Cena in the STF, but the wrestling legend managed to grab the rope. The Cenation Leader grabbed his championship belt and was preparing to hit Truth with it. However, he didn't go through with it, and it seemed like he was regretful. Cena handed the title to the referee, teasing a character change.

It was as if the Hollywood star had reverted to his old self. However, while the referee was distracted, John Cena went for a low blow. He turned on R-Truth once again. He then hit an AA and won the match.

