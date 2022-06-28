John Cena teases feud with former WWE Champion ahead of RAW return

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will feature the highly awaited return of John Cena to WWE. The show is set to celebrate 20 years of Cena's illustrious career in the company as he makes his return after a year of absence from the squared circle.

But, The Leader of Cenation might be looking more than just to celebrate and might have already set his targets on another top superstar. Cena might have someone marked on his list and that someone seems to be The Visionary himself, Seth Rollins.

Just a few hours ahead of his return, the 16-time World Champion posted a photo of Rollins over on his Instagram decked out in a flashy pink outfit. Although the sixteen-time champion is known to post random photos on his Instagram without context, this specific post could be an indicator of unfinished business between the two stars.

The celebration might only be a precursor before The Champ gets down to the opponents he wants to face in his return. The Leader of Cenation can face anyone he wants, but it looks like Rollins could be on his mind of his potential opponents to start a feud with.

The two stars have had matches in the past which saw them trade wins against each other and put out incredible matches with incredible chemistry in the ring. We'll just have to wait till RAW airs to see if John Cena does lay down a challenge for the Architect.

Who will John Cena like to face first in his return to WWE?

With Cena's highly anticipated return happening tonight, it begs the question of what's going to be his first move back in WWE. Perhaps he'll be looking to break the 16 World title win record yet again and challenge for redemption against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

But, we're sure that John Cena hasn't forgotten about the current United States Champion Theory and his constant taunts at him over the past few months. A match could eventually be set between the two stars for the United Championship as both men will be looking to prove their claim as the better champion.

However, Cena's chooses to make his return feel even bigger and more rewarding will be highly entertaining, to say the least.

