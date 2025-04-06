John Cena teases major appearance change ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to tease a major appearance change ahead of the upcoming edition of RAW. The Cenation Leader is currently in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes.

Many people expected John Cena to make huge changes to his on-screen persona after he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. However, much to everyone's surprise, Cena did not change anything about his appearance.

On last week's RAW, the 16-time World Champion confronted Rhodes again. Both stars took several shots at each other on the microphone. Things escalated between them after The American Nightmare took a shot at Cena's wrestling ability.

The legend tried to attack his opponent, but the Undisputed WWE Champion stood his ground. Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes on Cena, leaving him motionless in the ring.

John Cena has now taken to Instagram to upload a cryptic post. The 16-time World Champion shared a picture with a Czech word, účesy, which translates to hairstyles in English. [Translated via Google Translate]

This could be a major tease about a potential appearance change. Cena might be looking to change his hairstyle.

Vince Russo believes WWE has no idea what it should do with John Cena as a heel

During a recent edition of his Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, the former WWE writer said the Triple H-led creative team did not have a good card for WrestleMania 41, so the creative team decided to turn John Cena heel.

Russo added that he believed the company did not have any storyline for Cena as a heel. The veteran also mentioned that the 16-time World Champion's character change did not make any sense, as he had already won the Elimination Chamber match and earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' title.

"'What's the quickest fix of all? Turn John Cena heel after 20 years. Oh yeah, we'll do that.' Well, why are you gonna do that? What's the story behind it? 'Duh, I don't know. It just seems like it's a good thing to do. I don't really know the story behind it. I don't know why Cena would turn heel after he won the Elimination Chamber and already earned a shot at the title. I have no idea. But you know what, man? On paper, it sounds good."

It remains to be seen if John Cena is planning an appearance change ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

