John Cena teases new tag team partner for WWE Fastlane

The WWE Universe may not see AJ Styles and John Cena pairing at Fastlane on October 7th, but the latter could find himself a new partner. As of this writing, he is left alone to fend off The Bloodline.

The 2-on-1 Handicap situation could lead to a surprise return or a fellow SmackDown star stepping in for The Phenomenal One.

John Cena nevertheless addressed the situation recently on Twitter/X. He did so by reacting to a fan's post in which the latter dressed up as The GOAT's previous rendition - the Doctor of Thuganomics:

"I DO need a tag team partner for #WWEFastlane... @WWE," John Cena wrote.

At Fastlane, Cena will compete in his first televised match since his return on the September 1st edition of SmackDown.

While hosting the last premium live event, he booked himself as the Special Guest Referee for the contest between LA Knight and The Miz. It'd be interesting to see if Cena and Knight will have some interaction in the future after what transpired at Payback.

John Cena on not being able to wrestle the same way he used to on WWE TV

While he may have had his detractors, one can safely say that John Cena is a huge box office name and a fantastic wrestler from an in-ring standpoint, especially in his later years.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio earlier this year, The GOAT revealed that he is not confident enough like he used to be when wrestling regularly. He added that the WrestleMania 39 showdown between him and Austin Theory was the best he got:

"I wish I was still there every day, it's just my body can't do it anymore and I don't wanna give the consumer a bad product," Cena admitted. "What I have is what you saw at WrestleMania 39, that's what I feel confident that I can deliver. And that's really nice for here and there, but that's not every day in WWE." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen if Cena will even continue regularly appearing on television after Fastlane, as the dates he had signed for are almost up. Needless to say, the viewers are excited for The GOAT's in-ring return.

