John Cena teases something major for tonight's WWE SmackDown

John Cena took to Twitter to tease something major for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On the back of a successful Superstar Spectacle show in India, Cena will be returning to the blue brand. He recently teamed up with Seth Rollins in a winning effort against Imperium at Superstar Spectacle.

The 16-time world champion will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect. Taking to Twitter, he has teased something major by claiming that tonight's SmackDown is a "can't miss."

"Anything can happen LIVE! Tune into a can’t miss #Smackdown on @WWEonFOX! @WWE C U TONIGHT!!" wrote Cena

Interestingly enough, Cena's long-term WWE rival, The Rock, is in town for SmackDown. Prior to the show, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Rock has also interacted with Waller on social media. With Cena set to appear on Waller's show, The Great One could possibly return during the segment. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Teddy Long recently congratulated John Cena for making a cameo in Barbie

John Cena recently made a cameo in the Barbie movie. Cena returned to WWE, as he is currently taking time off from his ventures outside of professional wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about Cena's appearance in Barbie. The WWE legend shouted out Cena for his cameo in the movie and said the following:

"And let me say this, too. I want to give a big shoutout to John Cena. He had a chance to make an appearance in the Barbie movie, and he's a guy that hadn't been in Hollywood for that long, and Hollywood was like, 'In our business when you get that top, you don't pay some dues.' He hadn't paid any dues in Hollywood. So I'm saying he's a lucky man to get a break in that movie. So, congratulations to you, playa."

Cena is expected to stay around with WWE for quite some time. It remains to be seen if he will be in action at Fastlane.

