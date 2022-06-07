"I'm always in your corner" -John Cena sends a heartfelt message to his fellow WWE Superstars

Reacting to WWE asking superstars what they had learned from John Cena, the veteran issued a response and thanked the performers for their kind words.

Ever since the start of June, WWE has been celebrating Cena's legacy to commemorate 20 years of his debut. The company's social media pages have posted several videos regarding the superstar, one of them being current WWE Superstars sharing the advice he gave them.

Following this, the 16-time world champion issued a statement on his social media account. He expressed how success is not defined by what someone has achieved but what they have passed on to others. He then thanked the superstars and told them he was always in their corner.

"Success isn’t defined by what you have done, but what you pass onto those who come next. If honesty is the core of any relationship, support must be how we show it. Thank you all for the kind words, I’m always in your corner."

Check out his response below:

John Cena made his WWE television debut on June 27, 2002, during an episode of SmackDown. He faced Kurt Angle in his first match and, despite his good showing, lost after a series of pinfall combinations.

John Cena will make his WWE return on the day of his debut

During tonight's episode of RAW, it was announced that on the June 27th episode, the superstar will make his long-awaited return to the red brand in Laredo, Texas.

Following the announcement, the former champion took to Twitter to say that this return was long overdue and that he was excited to spend the occasion with the fans.

"Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse!"

Cena's latest involvement with the company came when he feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship last year. With his return coming soon, fans wonder what could be on the cards for the 16-time world champion now.

