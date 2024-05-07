John Cena and The Rock among superstars that miss Vince McMahon, feels ex-WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about stars like John Cena and The Rock missing Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon was the creative genius behind WWE becoming a global juggernaut in sports entertainment. However, after a lawsuit from former employee Janel Grant, the 78-year-old recently stepped back from his role in the TKO-owned entity. Ms. Grant accused Vince of misconduct and sexual harassment leading to public backlash from the former CEO and Chairman.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo opined that very few people backstage may be missing Vince McMahon. He felt that top stars like John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar would probably feel the difference. He pointed out that Mr. McMahon made them major stars and they would feel WWE is not the same without him.

"They've totally embraced Vince McMahon not being there. I don't think there is one person in that company that has shed a tear for Vince (McMahon) not being there. Now, I think guys like Cena feel it, to some extent guys like Rock, guys like Taker. The guys that Vince made, because they know bro. Cena would not be a movie star, Brock Lesnar would not be a multi-millionaire, those guys know that. So there's a part of those guys that like bro, doing it without Vince around is just not the same." [7:53 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

In the absence of Vince McMahon, WWE has ushered in a "new era." During WrestleMania XL, Triple H welcomed fans to this new age of endless possibilities.

His wife, Stephanie McMahon also claimed this was a new era under new management and touted this year's WrestleMania as the first one under the creative supervision of The Game.

