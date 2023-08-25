John Cena, The Rock, Becky Lynch, and more mourn the tragic loss of Bray Wyatt

The WWE Universe is shocked to learn about the untimely and tragic demise of one of the greatest wrestling talents, Bray Wyatt. Since learning about the news, many superstars have penned their heartfelt messages for him.

Triple H was the first to announce that Wyatt had passed away. The whole wrestling world was left heartbroken when they learned about the news. It was later reported that Wyatt got COVID earlier this year which became the reason for some heart issues.

Early reports suggested that he was recovering and would make his return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. Unfortunately, the star passed away due to a heart attack on August 24.

Many WWE personalities poured in heartfelt messages for their great friend and colleague, who was one of the most hardworking professionals in the wrestling world. You may have already seen the likes of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Ric Flair paying their tribute.

Now John Cena, The Rock, Becky Lynch, Big E, Byron Saxton, Dana Brooke, and Booker T have also penned their emotional messages after learning about the tragic news.

Cena wrote that Bray Wyatt brought the best out in him and sent his condolences to the Rotunda family.

The Rock said that he loved everything that Wyatt did in WWE and showed his appreciation and love for the Rotunda family.

Booker T got to know the news during his live stream. After that, he posted an emotional tribute to the star.

Byron Saxton hailed Bray Wyatt as a brilliant man and reminisced about their time working together.

Becky Lynch pointed out some of Wyatt's interesting traits as a great human being whom everybody loved.

Big E posted an emotional message and revealed that Bray was the first one to help him during his early years.

Dana Brooke took to her Instagram Stories and wrote about how passionate the star was regarding his work.

"Anything you did. YOU did it with passion!"

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Bray Wyatt will always remain in the history books of WWE

Bray Wyatt was regarded as one of the most talented and hardworking men in the wrestling business. He had the creative mind to come up with some of the best storylines WWE has ever seen.

The Fiend was one of his most beloved characters on television and he managed to pull it off with perfection. The Stamford-based promotion stars were always grateful to share a ring with him and be a part of his amazing storylines.

Even though Bray Wyatt is not with us anymore, he will always remain in our hearts because of his incredible work.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the Rotunda family during this tough time.

