John Cena thinks former WWE star is "the best rapper on Earth" (Exclusive)

John Cena performed as a freestyle rapper in the early stages of his WWE career. In an exclusive interview, AJ Francis revealed that the 16-time world champion gave him a huge compliment about his own rapping ability.

Francis was known as Top Dolla in WWE between 2020 and 2023. The former Hit Row member often created unique raps about his rivals before matches. He has also released his own music videos and tracks outside of the wrestling business.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Francis recalled how Cena encouraged him to take every opportunity he gets on television:

"Meeting John Cena and having a conversation with Cena in his dressing room, and Cena was like, 'Man, you're the best rapper on Earth.' He was like, 'You gotta show them out there when you get the opportunity.' Sad thing is I never really got the opportunity, so it's a double-edged sword. You can only do as much as you're given." [2:26 – 2:48]

AJ Francis comments on his WWE release

In September 2023, AJ Francis received his release from WWE for the second time. Since then, he has wrestled on the independent scene and appeared in TNA.

Moving forward, Francis is confident he will prove his doubters wrong by producing high-quality performances elsewhere in the wrestling industry:

"I am more than grateful for my time in WWE but, like I said, man, they don't want me. They made that clear. They don't want me. That's cool, bro. You don't have to. You don't think you need me, you don't need me. They're doing record numbers. They don't need me. But here's the thing, a lot of people could use my services, and a lot of people will and have already started to." [6:16 – 6:38]

Francis' last WWE match took place on September 10, 2023. He teamed up with Ashante Adonis and B-Fab in a losing effort against Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega at an untelevised live event.

