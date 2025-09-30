John Cena is in his final run in the WWE as an in-ring performer. Meanwhile, Cena's co-star tipped The Franchise Player to portray an iconic character in Hollywood. The character would be Terminator.

Ad

The Terminator is arguably one of the most popular Hollywood franchises in the industry. The faction has faced some roadblocks lately, but Robert Patrick thinks John Cena could portray the iconic shades and step into Arnold Schwarzenegger's shoes as The Terminator.

In an appearance on Monopoly Events, Robert Patrick stated that Cena would be a great Terminator if the studios decided to continue the franchise with a new face. Moreover, Patrick also stated that he always thought Cena would be a great Terminator when the two first worked on The Marine.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, I told John [he would be a great Terminator] that early on when we were doing The Marine. I said, 'You could be the next Terminator, man.' He could be. He would be great," Patrick said.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

WWE confirmed John Cena's final match

John Cena's final run was filled with massive twists, losses, and wins along the way, but the retirement tour is coming to an end as The Franchise Player is set to have his final wrestling match as an in-ring performer in Washington at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Recently, WWE confirmed Cena's future as a performer and provided more information about his final match. Later, Triple H issued an official statement regarding the 17-time WWE World Champion's final match and promised an unforgettable send-off in December.

Ad

While the match has been announced months in advance, the opponent for the 48-year-old legend remains a mystery. It'll be interesting to see which superstar would get the honor to be Cena's final-ever opponent in the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Monopoly Events and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More