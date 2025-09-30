Triple H issues an official statement ahead of John Cena's WWE retirement

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:20 GMT
Triple H and John Cena! [Images from WWE.com]
John Cena's final WWE run as a performer occurred under the Triple H-led creative regime, and it's set to end in December 2025. Meanwhile, The Game issued an official statement ahead of The Franchise Player's in-ring retirement.

John Cena's final run was marked by several ups and downs, including a stint as a heel and a brief reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Later, he turned heel and went back to his roots as a performer, and he's set to have his final encounter with AJ Styles in Perth.

Meanwhile, the company's official website confirmed his final ever wrestling match for the promotion in Washington, DC, at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Today, Triple H issued an official statement regarding John Cena's retirement in a few months and promised a few things along the way.

“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business... Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe," Triple H said. [H/T - WWE.com]

Will Triple H be John Cena's final WWE opponent?

Triple H and John Cena have feuded for over a decade in the Stamford-based promotion across both brands. Later, The Game continued his feud with The Franchise Player when he created The Authority on Monday Night RAW under Vince McMahon's creative regime.

In 2018, John Cena and Triple H had a one-on-one match in Saudi Arabia, which seemingly became their final encounter in the Stamford-based promotion as performers. While there might be fan interest in watching a rematch, the 14-time world champion can no longer wrestle, and that dream match is out of the question.

However, The Game's creative regime has a few options for John Cena's final opponent. According to reports, Gunther and Dominik Mysterio are in talks to be some of John Cena's final opponents in the company. While the reports indicate Gunther could be the final opponent, the 38-year-old star is currently on a hiatus.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom is the current Intercontinental Champion, and Cena is yet to win the workhorse title in the Stamford-based promotion before his retirement. It'll be interesting to see which star faces The Leader of The Cenation in his final match as a performer.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
