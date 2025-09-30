Triple H issues an official statement ahead of John Cena's WWE retirement

John Cena's final WWE run as a performer occurred under the Triple H-led creative regime, and it's set to end in December 2025. Meanwhile, The Game issued an official statement ahead of The Franchise Player's in-ring retirement.John Cena's final run was marked by several ups and downs, including a stint as a heel and a brief reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Later, he turned heel and went back to his roots as a performer, and he's set to have his final encounter with AJ Styles in Perth.Meanwhile, the company's official website confirmed his final ever wrestling match for the promotion in Washington, DC, at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Today, Triple H issued an official statement regarding John Cena's retirement in a few months and promised a few things along the way.“John’s contributions to WWE are immeasurable. There are no words that can truly relay how much he means to this business... Together with our partners at Events DC and Capital One Arena, we look forward to honoring his legacy and delivering an unforgettable send-off for both John and the WWE Universe,&quot; Triple H said. [H/T - WWE.com]Will Triple H be John Cena's final WWE opponent?Triple H and John Cena have feuded for over a decade in the Stamford-based promotion across both brands. Later, The Game continued his feud with The Franchise Player when he created The Authority on Monday Night RAW under Vince McMahon's creative regime.In 2018, John Cena and Triple H had a one-on-one match in Saudi Arabia, which seemingly became their final encounter in the Stamford-based promotion as performers. While there might be fan interest in watching a rematch, the 14-time world champion can no longer wrestle, and that dream match is out of the question.However, The Game's creative regime has a few options for John Cena's final opponent. According to reports, Gunther and Dominik Mysterio are in talks to be some of John Cena's final opponents in the company. While the reports indicate Gunther could be the final opponent, the 38-year-old star is currently on a hiatus.Meanwhile, Dirty Dom is the current Intercontinental Champion, and Cena is yet to win the workhorse title in the Stamford-based promotion before his retirement. It'll be interesting to see which star faces The Leader of The Cenation in his final match as a performer.