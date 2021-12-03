"Bro, you figured it out" - John Cena to WWE star about his gimmick

John Cena told veteran star R-Truth that he had cracked the code to be entertaining in pro wrestling.

R-Truth has had a long and successful pro wrestling career which began in 1997. He had a short run with WWE in the late 90s, before making a name for himself in TNA. The 49-year-old has been with WWE since 2008, winning a few singles and tag team titles.

While he may not have achieved the success of the WWE legend, R-Truth will be remembered by WWE fans for years thanks to his comedic timing and ability to make anything entertaining.

Cena recognized this trait of Truth and expressed it to him:

"I remember [John] Cena came to me once and he’s like ‘bro, you figured it out,’ and it’s just me being funny, me being entertaining. Because I’ve been a bad guy, I’ve been a good guy, I’ve been a crazy guy but me just being like you don’t know where I’m coming from and it’s entertaining and it takes people away from embracing monotony. Cena was one of the first guys that came to me and he didn’t even say hey, he just walked up to me and said ‘you f****** figured it out,’ and it took me all that day and I said ‘I know what you’re talking about now,’ and he said he’s been waiting all day for me to answer him and I was like I got it...I just gotta be my damn self,” said R-Truth. (H/T Fightful)

Cena and R-Truth have shared the WWE stage a few times, and the latter has also referenced the 16-time world champion on a number of occasions.

R-Truth's feud with John Cena in WWE

The veteran wrestler had a long feud with John Cena back in 2011, when the Leader of the Cenation was the WWE Champion. He had two shots at winning the title from Cena then, but lost on both occasions.

They renewed their rivalry later that year, when The Miz and Truth, the tag team named Awesome Truth, faced John Cena and The Rock at Survivor Series in 2011. Truth called this match the pinnacle of his career and vividly remembers that moment in 2011.

Much like the names he shared the ring with - The Miz, John Cena and The Rock - on that night, R-Truth is a household name in the WWE. As the Great One once tweeted, Truth is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

