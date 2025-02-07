John Cena to turn heel at WrestleMania 41? Ex-WWE star predicts possible scenario

John Cena was once The Face That Runs The Place in WWE and ruled over the men's division with an iron grip under the previous regime. However, he never turned heel during his run as a full-time performer. Meanwhile, a former star with the Stamford-based promotion discussed the possibility of such a turn at WrestleMania 41.

After John Cena reached the upper echelons as a WWE Superstar, he became the face of the Stamford-based company and remained babyface until he transitioned into a Hollywood A-Lister. However, fans wanted to see him return to his roots as a heel, and Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks there's room to do it.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Superstar thought there was a possibility of turning John Cena heel on the night of WrestleMania 41 similar to how Stone Cold Steve Austin did it at 'Mania 17. As exciting as it sounds, Rehwoldt thinks the company won't pull the trigger on it.

"But if he had a Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 17 moment of sorts [turning on the champion during the match]... We run through the summer with him as a big heel champion or something. I don't see it, but I like it," Rehwoldt said. [From 46:27 to 46:58]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Can John Cena win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Earlier this month, John Cena faced the harsh reality of having to work his way back to the main event scene as a top WWE Superstar when he lost the Royal Rumble match to Jey Uso. The Leader of Cenation has regrouped and focused on winning the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match in Canada.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the management planned a match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 months in advance. The plan's already in action, as Cena is reportedly set to win the gimmick match in Toronto in March.

With this in motion, Jey Uso would likely go after Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship. It'll be interesting to see if The Leader of Cenation caps off his final WrestleMania appearance with his 17th World Title win.

