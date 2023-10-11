John Cena had a unique reason to not go on as the last match at WWE Fastlane; according to wrestling veteran 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about John Cena's inputs on his match placement at Fastlane.

Cena and LA Knight took on the combined force of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. The star-studded tag team affair was the co-main event of the show. However, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing match went on last.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that Seth and Nakamura went last because nobody else wanted to go after their match. He suggested that Cena may have heard about how their match was planned out and wanted to go on before them. He felt that the tag team match was much better than the World Heavyweight Championship match.

"The last match was the last match not because nobody could follow it, but because nobody wanted to sit there and wait for it to be over. I'm sure if Cena found out what they were doing, he said put me in before that so I can be on my way by the time they're done." [1:16 - 1:30]

You can watch the full video here:

John Cena teased a tag team run with LA Knight

The Cenation Leader was in a jovial mood at the post-Fastlane press conference. He took questions from the press and spoke highly of his partner, LA Knight.

While answering a question about his team-up with The Megastar, John Cena mentioned that they were undefeated and there was a possibility that the two would again band together in the future.

"We're undefeated. We are undefeated. I think that's all I'm gonna say about that. I think that's a very good way to leave it. Never say never in WWE," Cena said.

With Roman Reigns showing up on SmackDown this week, it will be interesting to see what happens within The Bloodline heading up to Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

Are you excited to see more of John Cena? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE