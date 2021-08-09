John Cena hits back at claims that Vince McMahon "lets him do whatever he wants"

John Cena has dismissed theories that his WWE success is largely down to Vince McMahon allowing him to do whatever he wants.

While some former WWE stars have spoken out about their promos being heavily scripted, Cena is allowed to occasionally go off-script on WWE television. One famous example of this came in 2015 when the 16-time World Champion interrupted his own match to address a marriage proposal in the crowd.

Speaking on ID10T with Chris Hardwick, Cena discussed the perception that WWE's Chairman lets him get away with things that others would get reprimanded for.

“I heard it so much in WWE. ‘Well, Vince lets him do whatever he wants. That’s why he can consistently perform at a level that’s acceptable and entertaining to the audience. He gets to do whatever he wants,’” Cena said.

“Nope, I ask and I execute and I invest and I’m meticulous with the detail and I’m consistent night in night out. I’m trustworthy, I’m giving of self. The perception everyone else has is, ‘He just has a better situation.’ And I’m not taking away from anybody’s struggle and I’ve learned to appreciate everyone’s struggle, and everyone has a different struggle. I can understand where those struggles come from.”

John Cena recently returned to WWE after over a year away from the company. He is currently preparing to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

What’s next for John Cena after WWE SummerSlam?

John Cena has not wrestled full-time for WWE since he began focusing on his television and movie career in 2016.

Discussing his latest in-ring comeback, the 44-year-old recently told Forbes’ Jeff Conway that he returned because he had a free month on his schedule. He also hinted that he could stay in WWE even longer if he dethrones Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship.

John Cena’s only previous televised singles match against Roman Reigns took place at WWE No Mercy 2017. Reigns picked up the victory with a spear after surviving two consecutive Attitude Adjustments.

