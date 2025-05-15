John Cena vs. 60-time WWE champion is perfect match for Saturday Night's Main Event, says analyst

John Cena has competed in two singles matches since his return to WWE earlier this year. A WWE analyst now thinks The Franchise Player fighting a 60-time champion at Saturday Night's Main Event would be the perfect main event for the show.
The 48-year-old legend successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time last Saturday when he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash. The match saw interference from R-Truth, who prevented The Viper from punting his "childhood hero." The 60-time WWE champion also interrupted Cena to show support at the post-show press conference. However, the 53-year-old seemingly crossed the line with The Franchise Player when he mentioned that fans say he cannot wrestle. The 17-time World Champion quickly punished the North Carolina native by putting him through a table with an Attitude Adjustment.
Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg claimed a match between Cena and R-Truth would be perfect to headline Saturday Night's Main Event.
"Well, the R-Truth thing, that's perfect Saturday Night's Main Event booking. That's like a perfect Saturday Night's Main Event main event," he said. [From 24:00 - 24:08]
Ex-WWE writer thinks John Cena vs. R-Truth will happen at Saturday Night's Main Event
On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo also addressed the spot between John Cena and R-Truth at the post-Backlash press conference.
The wrestling veteran claimed it was to set up a match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event.
"Coach, what's coming up on Saturday night in a couple of weeks? Saturday Night's Main Event. So, we're putting Truth through a table so Cena can wrestle Truth on Saturday Night's Main Event. See, you guys have to understand. So, just because Cena put Truth through a table, now we care about Truth, and now we think Truth has a chance of beating John Cena. You always gotta take it a step back, guys, and ask why they do what they do. That's why they did that spot. In their minds, that's another opponent for John Cena," he said.
